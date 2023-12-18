PUTRAJAYA, Dec 18 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has today ruled out any return of lockdowns such as the movement control order (MCO) after an increase of 62.2 per cent in Covid-19 cases last week.

Advertisement

However, its minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the ministry will reinstate the Test, Report, Isolate, Inform, Seek (TRIIS) framework to prevent any outbreak.

"Malaysia is currently facing a sudden increase in Covid-19 cases," he told reporters here.

"The Ministry of Health hopes that this situation can be dealt with without having to repeat restrictions such as the MCO that occurred at the beginning of the pandemic."

Advertisement

MORE TO COME