BUKIT MERTAJAM, Dec 16 — The Human Resources Ministry will hold a meeting with the Home Ministry to discuss matters related to foreign workers, including placing matters related to them under one ministry.

Its Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said the meeting would, among other things, discuss policy and operational issues in more detail, especially concerning jurisdiction on matters related to foreign workers.

“A day after being sworn in (as Minister of Human Resources), the first thing I did was to meet and discuss with the Home Minister (Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail), and among the issues to be discussed is the issue of foreign workers.

“I have spoken to him and asked for a meeting to discuss the policies and operations of foreign workers in Malaysia in more detail, especially matters concerning the jurisdiction of the two ministries.

“We will make an announcement after the discussion,” he told reporters after visiting Bukit Mertajam Hospital (HBM), here today.

Sim, who is Bukit Mertajam Member of Parliament (MP), said this when asked to comment on the proposal from several parties that the issue of foreign workers be placed under the jurisdiction of one ministry.

He added that has reviewed all the departments and statutory bodies under his ministry to conduct research and he will also continue the efforts of the previous ministers as this Cabinet reshuffle took place in the same government.

“The changes take place in the same government and we will ensure that there is continuity in good policies while any policies that need improvement, we will work on them after this. Give me some time to study this ministry first, not only the departments but also the policies and we will make an announcement from time to time,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the office of the Bukit Mertajam MP had allocated RM230,000 for three projects at HBM including upgrading the air conditioning and power systems, supplying equipment in the waiting zone in the emergency and trauma department and installing fans in the same zone.

He said all the projects were carried out in October and completed a month later, which facilities can benefit 500 patients and 300 HBM staff daily. — Bernama