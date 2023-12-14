KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Entities under Yayasan Pelaburan Bumiputra (YPB) such as Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB), Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Berhad (PUNB) and Universiti Tun Abdul Razak (UniRazak) need to ensure the mandate entrusted by the government is implemented efficiently with the best governance.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted the matter when chairing the YPB Board of Trustees meeting this morning.

Apart from that, Anwar said the focus and coordination between the related bumiputera development agencies should be enhanced.

“Under Budget 2024, I have announced that Bumiputera investment institutions be centralised under YPB. Among them is Pelaburan Hartanah Berhad (PHB) which will be placed under the patronage of YPB.

“In this regard, to ensure the transition is carried out immediately, I also chaired the Yayasan Amanah Hartanah Bumiputera (YAHB) and YPB extraordinary general meetings,” he said in a Facebook post.

The YPB Board of Trustees meeting was also attended by other members namely PNB group chairman Raja Tan Sri Arshad Raja Tun Uda and Tan Sri Ambrin Buang. — Bernama

