KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 ― Every view and proposal can be taken up for discussions but without ignoring the Federal Constitution, system of parliamentary democracy and principle of constitutional monarchy, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said this included Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar's suggestion that more responsibilities be given to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, including direct oversight of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Petronas.

“We can discuss it but the principles of the Constitution, parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy will be defended. And we uphold the same principle.

Advertisement

“So there shouldn't be any concerns over any statements and views, including from the Sultan of Johor. These views can be taken up for discussions but will not influence national policies and our principle of constitutional monarchy,” he said.

Anwar told reporters this after launching the exhibition ‘A Journey through Islamic Art’ and ‘Alif Lam Ra: Contemporary Muslim Calligraphy’ in conjunction with the 25th anniversary celebration of Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia (IAMM) here last night.

Anwar was commenting on former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's statement which seems to express disagreement with Sultan Ibrahim's suggestion regarding MACC and Petronas.

Advertisement

Anwar said he had no problems with the views expressed by Dr Mahathir.

“He (Dr Mahathir) was just expressing his views, and we (can) discuss. To me, it is not a problem. His views will not undermine the Constitution of our country,” he said. ― Bernama