KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — With the latest Cabinet reshuffle today, the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) urged the unity government to immediately tackle pending matters related to the reform agenda that was previously delayed.

In a statement, the youth-centric political party wanted the new Cabinet ministers’ priority to current issues that will be given full attention in the next six to 12 months.

“We specifically call for immediate action on pending matters, including the implementation of laws related to the separation of powers, citizenship amendments, and other important reforms.

“Muda looks forward to a positive and constructive administration period that will contribute to the overall progress and well-being of our beloved Malaysia,” read the statement today.

Muda was responding to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s appointment today of several ministers and deputy ministers in a Cabinet reshuffle.

Muda said that as a third force, their call for changes in the Cabinet could finally be translated to the institutional reform agenda that has been delayed throughout the unity government’s first year of administration.

“Political commitment must be upheld, not only by Anwar as prime minister but also by all the Cabinet ministers.

“There is no room for those who are incompetent in continuing to administer and delay the promises that have been brought during the 15th general election (GE15),” read the statement.

Muda said that it accepted the Cabinet reshuffle with open arms.

“The unity government’s performance during this year was not satisfactory as it was based on unstable political interests.

“However, the unity government now has a strong majority and will need to evaluate the performance of all ministers,” read the statement.

Earlier, Anwar appointed five ministers and five deputy ministers, comprising four fresh faces, as well as the return of five former ministers, in a highly-awaited Cabinet reshuffle.

He also announced the restructuring of several ministries based on current needs.

The Cabinet reshuffle also resulted in an increase in the number of ministers from 28 to 31, and the number of deputy ministers expanded from 27 to 29. This adjustment brings the total number of Cabinet members to 60.