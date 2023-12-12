TUARAN, Dec 12 — The Sabah government is fully committed to supporting the new Cabinet lineup to ensure the smooth administration of the Unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the Cabinet reshuffle is aimed at improving the administrative system and also benefiting the people.

“We highly welcome it. After a year of helming the unity government, the prime minister felt the need for some changes.

“The restructuring also placed (the ministers) in suitable places (ministries) to help him govern,” he told reporters after launching the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations (1963-2023) of Sekolah Kebangsaan Bundung, here today.

One of the changes in the cabinet lineup announced by Anwar today is of Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, formerly minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Duties) as minister of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN), a post entrusted on him since last July following the death of its incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

Another minister from Sabah, Datuk Ewon Benedick, who is the Penampang Member of Parliament, was retained as minister of entrepreneur development and cooperatives.

Hajiji said Armizan’s appointment as KPDN minister is a positive development, and expressed confidence the new minister will do well, despite the challenges related to the increasing cost of living.

“He (Armizan) was the acting minister for several months and maybe that is why the prime minister is giving him the opportunity to helm the ministry.

“I am confident he can carry out the duty. And the same goes for Datuk Ewon, as I can see the ministry under his leadership is performing satisfactorily,” he said. — Bernama