KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Preparations for the One Year Anniversary Programme with the Madani government which will start at the grounds of the Bukit Jalil National Stadium tomorrow are 90 per cent ready as of this afternoon.

Head of Corporate Communications, Project Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PacU) under the Prime Minister’s Department Ropidah Mohamad said only the final touches remain to complete the exhibition space and public facilities.

She said additional prayer rooms and mobile toilets are provided in many locations around the stadium grounds for the comfort of visitors throughout the three-day programme.

“We also provide food trucks and food. So people can come with their families. There is a fully equipped media centre for media personnel too. We welcome them to obtain information about the movements of all ministers,” she told Bernama when met at the venue today.

Ropidah said there would be a lucky draw for which visitors must register at the Ministry of Local Government Development or PR1MA Malaysia booth.

Prizes for the lucky draw include an apartment in Bukit Mahkota, Bangi, domestic and international flight tickets, three motorcycles, and other prizes.

She said there will be a Madani Mega Sale until 12pm every day and urged people to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion as 200,000 visitors are expected to attend the programme.

There is a free bus service to Bukit Jalil National Stadium from 7am onwards, departing from MRANTI Park (Zone A), Astro Bukit Jalil (Zone B), Pavilion Bukit Jalil (Zone C), and the Endah Parade Bus Station (Zone D), and visitors can enjoy a 25 per cent discount on fares to and from the Bukit Jalil LRT Station, she said.

The Madani Government’s One Year Anniversary Programme is being held to disseminate information and promote the new policies and initiatives introduced by the unity government since helming the country’s administration on November 24, 2022.

It also aims to increase the people’s general awareness and understanding of the government’s direction to build trust and confidence through periodic reporting of its achievements. — Bernama