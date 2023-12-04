KOTA KINABALU, Dec 4 — AirAsia today launched a special livery in honour of former Sabah Tourism Board general manager, the late Datuk Irene Benggon Charuruks, the first time the low-cost airline has paid tribute to an individual in this form.

Capital A chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes it was fitting that Charuruks was the first person to be feted this way by the airline as she was among those who had believed in AirAsia in its early days and without whose support the company “would be nowhere.”

“Datuk Irene was a key figure in shaping and promoting Sabah’s tourism sector and has been supporting AirAsia as a key tourism player in the state since its inception 22 years ago. The special tribute livery is a reflection of the airline’s appreciation for her impactful support and a symbol of the close ties between AirAsia and Sabah,” said Fernandes.

Charuruks had been Sabah Tourism Board’s general manager for 25 years and was nicknamed the “Iron Lady” of the state tourism industry. She retired in 2016 and died in February 2021 after a sudden illness.

In a heartwarming tribute to her, Fernandes said Charuruks was one of the first people to have faith in the airline during its infancy.

“Back in 2001, when the news about Din and I decided to acquire an airline was out, there was only one person who took it really seriously and that person was Datuk Irene. With her continued support, we established Sabah as a hub and the rest is history.

“So, Irene this special livery is for you, it will be the first plane we ever named and we dedicated it to you. Look out for it when it is flying in the skies especially over Sabah when you look down on us,” he said.

In 2021, Fernades released a video sending his condolences to Charuruks’ family and paying tribute to her contribution to the tourism industry and to AirAsia.

He said then that he would name one of the airline’s jets after her.

Charuruks’ family was touched by the display of affection and thanked Fernandes for recognising her contribution to the industry.

Her daughter, Zudevi Charuruks, 44, said they were proud to see Fernandes’ words become reality and that the whole family was proud of their mother’s dedication to the state.

“Two years ago, it was a surprise for the family when he dedicated the plane to my mother, during the Covid lockdown, which made things harder.

“We were very touched. Seeing the plane today made it all so real. It is a very fitting tribute to keep her memory alive. She loved Sabah so much and this plane will fly out and carry travellers back home,” she said.

Also present at the launch today was Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

Bangkuai said it would be an understatement to say the late Irene played a pivotal role in revolutionising Sabah’s tourism sector.

“When I reported for duty at Sabah Tourism Board, I recalled her asking about my vision and I shared my dream of promoting rural tourism.

“Her encouragement and understanding paved the way for positive growth in rural community-based tourism. Datuk Irene didn’t just inspire, she enabled dreams and her leadership made the potential we both saw in the kampungs a reality.

“This tribute resonates deeply as it aligns with Datuk Irene’s possession for accessibility allowing travellers to experience the beauty of Sabah she so loved,” he said.

Fernandes said that Sabah was always special to AirAsia as its second biggest hub after Kuala Lumpur.

In 2014, AirAsia launched the “Thank You Sabah” livery dedicated to the Land Below the Wind and the people of Sabah for their undivided support for the airline’s significant presence in the state.

It now flies 21 routes including domestic and international destinations with 331 flights weekly from Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan and Tawau.

AirAsia operates flights from three destinations in Sabah: Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, and Tawau, to various destinations, including Singapore, Indonesia, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Philippines.

The airline is also planning to introduce new routes, such as Seoul to Kota Kinabalu, starting tomorrow.