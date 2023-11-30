BANDAR PERMAISURI, Nov 30 — The Terengganu State Health Department (JKNT) enforcement personnel are now equipped with body cameras (bodycams) to ensure their safety and maintain integrity while carrying out their duties.

State Health Director, Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong said 23 vests with bodycams have been supplied to law enforcement officers in the first phase of the implementation.

“The camera vests have been distributed to eight districts and will be expanded in stages. This is the first time body camera technology with high resolution and sensitivity is being used by JKNT enforcement,” she told reporters after closing the ‘Operation Gomo Asap Pagi’ programme and presenting the vests at the Rahmat Health Clinic, here today.

Kasemani said the bodycams will also be used for the enforcement of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004 (PPKHT) and other public health laws starting today.

She said the images and videos recorded by the bodycams will be used as evidence to support provided statements and to ensure the safety and integrity of enforcement personnel.

Meanwhile, Kasemani said 6,266 notices of PPKHT 2004 violations have been issued through 1,170 operations so far since January this year, adding that this is an increase of 13.8 per cent compared to last year, with 5,505 notices.

“Most of the offences involve smoking in prohibited areas, including restaurants,” she said. — Bernama