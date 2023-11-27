IPOH, Nov 27 — A herd of six enraged wild elephants trampled a car at Km 55 of the East-West Highway yesterday, much to the shock of a family of three travelling from Penang to Jertih, Terengganu.

A couple and their son who were in the vehicle were unharmed but the Perodua Axia car sustained significant damage to its front, back and left side in the 7.35pm incident just before Hentian Titiwangsa, Gerik District Police chief Supt Zulkifli Mahmood said today.

He said the car, driven by a 48-year-old man with his 47-year-old wife and their 23-year-old son as passengers, came upon the herd just after a bend in the road heading towards Jeli, Kelantan.

“The driver accidentally knocked an elephant calf which fell to the ground upon impact. Seeing this, the other elephants rushed towards the car and started trampling it,” he said in a statement.

After the calf was back on its feet again, the herd went away. The incident occurred during drizzling and misty weather conditions, he said.

Zulkifli advised motorists on the highway to exercise caution due to the high likelihood of encountering elephant herds. — Bernama

