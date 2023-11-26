KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has reportedly directed party members who were elected as assemblymen, local councillors and village chiefs in Selangor to work with each other.

Speaking at the Selangor DAP Convention 2023, Loke said he noticed a lack of coordination and collaboration within the state government, and urged those who cannot do so to just resign from their posts.

“This is your last warning, if there are assemblymen, councillors or village heads who do not want to cooperate with each other, please resign. If you don’t, we will fire you,” he was reported saying by Malaysia Gazette.

Loke then reportedly told Selangor DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo to take firm action over the matter.

Advertisement

“Before this, I wasn’t the secretary-general, I couldn’t talk so much. But, these issues cannot be tolerated,

“It’s a disease, don’t let this problem become a negative factor hindering achievements. There must be cooperation. Don’t stab each other anymore,” he was quoted as saying.

He urged the representatives to work as a team and carry good behaviour to maintain support from the people, adding that assemblymen also have the duty to make sure that they have a good working team, he said.

Advertisement

“I don’t want to hear any of you not liking each other. When allocation is given, it must be distributed properly according to needs.

"This allocation is not for personal profit, but it is from the government to the people. Don’t avoid giving money just because you don’t like each other,” Loke said.