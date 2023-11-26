SADAO, Songkhla Province (Thailand), Nov 26 — Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to visit Thailand tomorrow (Nov 27) and meet his counterpart Srettha Thavisin here to discuss bilateral cooperation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Southeast Asian Division in a statement informed that the visit follows the agreements reached during Srettha's visit to Malaysia on Oct 11 and 12.

Among the main points to be discussed by the two leaders is the establishment of a Malaysia-Thailand joint task force to increase bilateral cooperation and Malaysia-Thailand interconnectivity projects.

"The main focus of the Prime Minister's visit to Sadao, Songkhla Province, in Thailand is to look at the progress of the road alignment project connecting the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) checkpoint in Malaysia and the Sadao Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Thailand.

"The project is expected to be able to overcome traffic congestion at the border, which will further facilitate the movement of passengers and goods across the border," read the statement sent to Bernama tonight.

In addition to visiting the new Sadao CIQ building, the two leaders will also hold meetings and plenary sessions before visiting the meeting point of the road alignment project connecting the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS and Sadao CIQ.

The road alignment project is a bilateral collaboration between Malaysia and Thailand with several series of meetings held to finalise the technical specifications of the project.

"The project is very significant for this visit because the two leaders will be briefed on its progress. The construction of this road alignment is expected to improve connectivity for both countries," read the statement.

It added that the two complexes were important border checkpoints for the two countries and among the main exit and entry points for bilateral trade and tourism.

Last year, total bilateral trade through the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS and Sadao CIQ amounted to RM33.67 billion, while 212,691 Thai tourists came to Malaysia through the border from January to June 2023.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a separate statement informed that the visit showed the commitment of both countries to further strengthen ties between the two neighbouring countries, especially in joint development matters at the border.

According to the ministry, Anwar will be accompanied by several ministers and deputy ministers including Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin as well as senior government officials. — Bernama