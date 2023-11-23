KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Three DAP MPs today asked the government to clarify a proposal for the extraction of thorium, which contains radioactive elements, from waste products produced by rare earths refiner Lynas at its plant in Gebeng, Pahang.

Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tion, Bakri MP Tan Hong Pin and Raub MP Chow Yu Hui told a news conference at Parliament here that two conflicting statements from the government and Nuklear Malaysia regarding the extraction proposal had been made.

“The government had announced that this new proposal was by Lynas Malaysia and accepted by the Atomic Energy Licensing Board.

“However, Nuklear Malaysia deputy director-general Muhammad Rawi Mohamed Zin had said during a ‘Himpunan Hijau’ forum that the initiative came from Nuklear Malaysia and not from Lynas.

“It’s clear that there is a clash of statements between the government and Nuklear Malaysia. So we would like to ask, is this initiated by Lynas or Nuklear Malaysia?” Khoo asked.

The ruling party MPs said the government needs to provide clarity due to public interest in the issue.

On October 24, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Khang said the Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB) decided to amend Lynas Malaysia’s licence conditions after the company made a proposal to the licensing board about its thorium extraction technology.

But on November 18, news portal Malaysiakini reported Muhammad Rawi who is in charge of Nuklear Malaysia’s research and technology development programme saying that his agency had made the proposal to extract thorium from Lynas’ waste as there is a “market” for the radioactive material.

“We would also like to ask, where is this said market for thorium? At the same time, thorium extraction is still in the testing phase globally, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, all nuclear reactors that use thorium fuel are still being studied or at the demonstration level. It has not been commercially launched.

“The International Atomic Energy Agency also said that extraction of thorium is very challenging and requires a huge budget.

“So, how far can thorium be extracted, used and marketed commercially? Has the water leach purification residue project research and development committee made periodic evaluation for instance, three or six months to ensure that the marketing process is done according to schedule and is in accordance with the safety standards?” Chow asked.

Chow, who is also a committee member of the environment, science and agriculture special select committee, also wanted assurance from the government that the Malaysian authorities are able to handle 1.2 metric tonne of radioactive waste that is currently collected at the Lynas plant in Gebeng.

The three DAP MPs called on the government for another round of review of Lynas Malaysia’s licence renewal and the proposal to extract thorium.

They likened the situation to a factory found to be emitting pollutants and said in a normal situation, the polluting factory would be shut down and obliged to clean up its mess before it is allowed to resume operations.

They questioned the “logic” in renewing Lynas Malaysia’s licence when it has yet to address the 1.2 metric tonne radioactive waste issue.

This is not the first time DAP representatives have urged the government to rethink its decision concerning Lynas.

In October, former Bentong MP Wong Tack told the government to prioritise safety first in handling Lynas’ radioactive waste by making the company extract the radioactive thorium in Australia before shipping it to Pahang.

He told the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister that since they had proven technology that the thorium can be extracted safely from feedstock and waste, then it should also be looked upon as an economic opportunity for Malaysians.

Wong had also said there is scepticism regarding Lynas’ commitment to handling radioactive waste responsibly, as after 12 years of waste accumulation, the countless promises to remove or dispose of it have fallen on deaf ears.

On October 24, the AELB updated the licensing agreement of rare earths producer Lynas that allows its local chapter to import raw naturally occurring radioactive materials until March 2026 when its contract expires.

Chang said his ministry is confident that the latest developments will protect public interest by keeping all operations above board.