GEORGE TOWN, Nov 23 — The Penang state assembly was informed today that the state government has introduced an Age-Friendly City initiative which is being implemented in phases to create a conducive environment for all levels of society, particularly senior citizens.

State Social Development, Welfare and Non-Islamic Affairs Committee chairman, Lim Siew Khim said a strategic and comprehensive plan will be formulated next month to be implemented in 2024 by declaring Penang island as an Age-Friendly City in 2025.

“The island has been chosen for the pilot project to conduct an in-depth study based on the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Age-friendly Cities Framework.

“I wish to stress, however, that Seberang Perai has not been sidelined in any way. The Seberang Perai City Council’s MBSP) plan for its Age-Friendly City will be started in 2024,” she said in her winding-up speech at the state assembly sitting today.

She added that with the experience and knowledge gained from the Penang City Council initiative, the state government, supported by the Penang Women’s Development Corporation (PWDC), will work closely with MBSP to ensure Seberang Perai achieves the Age-Friendly City status too.

Lim also said that Penang not only cares about senior citizens but also preserves the interests of all levels of society, including young people, adults, people with disabilities, women, and men.

She added that to face the challenges of an ageing population, the state government launched an Active Ageing Roadmap last year to declare and empower senior citizens as an asset for development.

“The plan focuses on implementing programmes, enhancing cooperation with the private sector and non-governmental organisations as well as formulating sustainable policies to improve the social, physical, and psychological well-being of the elderly.

“The Active Ageing Roadmap is divided into three phases, namely Awareness, Integration, and Sustainability. According to the Statistics Department, Penang is in the ageing state category with 7.7 per cent of its population aged 65 and above, the benchmark being 7 per cent,” she said.

The rising senior citizen population, particularly in Penang, she said, will have a significant impact on socio-economic development and the state’s fiscal position if the situation is not addressed seriously.

“By 2040, Penang is expected to become one of Malaysia’s states with the highest number of senior citizens,” said Lim. — Bernama