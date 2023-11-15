KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has directed several agencies and manufacturers of legal padi seeds (BPS) to immediately resolve complaints related to the delay in the supply and sales of BPS which exceeded the price set by the government.

Its minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the agencies include the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada), the Padi and Rice Regulatory Board, the Department of Agriculture and Regional Farmers’ Organisation (PPK).

He said the directive was issued following complaints from several farmers and padi farmers’ organisations on the issue, so that he went to the field to conduct monitoring and inspection yesterday (November 14) at two factories that hold permits to produce BPS in Kedah.

“The results of the inspection have identified several issues causing BPS supply disruptions now.

“The BPS manufacturer has also given a commitment to supply BPS with immediate effect to Mada.

“For areas outside Mada’s supervision, I have ordered inspections and enforcement to be enhanced,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad said strict action must be taken against any party that fails to comply with the instructions to sell padi seed at RM45 per 20 kilogramme bag.

He hopes that all parties involved will cooperate so that all arising issues can be resolved immediately to ensure that the rice planting process can comply with the schedule that has been set. — Bernama