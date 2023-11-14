KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The investigation paper on an improvised explosive device (IED) found under lawyer and activist Siti Kasim’s car has been referred to the deputy public prosecutors for further action, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today.

In a written parliamentary reply to Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin, he said the investigation launched under the Explosives Act 1957 was still active.

“The investigation paper has been referred to the deputy public prosecutor's office and the investigation is still continuing and efforts are being made to track down the suspect and the motive is still under investigation by the police.

“As this case is still under investigation, the police do not intend to comment further,” he added.

Advertisement

Saifuddin Nasution said from 2019 to October 2023, the police investigated 17 cases across the country involving threats involving explosives against individuals or organizations.

He said that every Malaysian citizen regardless of status or career will be protected by the provisions of the law as well as the Federal Constitution.

On July 21, Siti said was informed by mechanics that they discovered a suspicious item under her car that she had sent in for maintenance.

Advertisement

Siti said the object was obscured from sight as it was behind one of the car’s tyres, describing it as being plastic bottles with wires inside that “looks like a bomb”, adding that it was “hooked” underneath her car.

Initial analysis report by the bomb unit found there were combustible substances in the two plastic bottles believed to be an IED discovered in the rear tyre.

Police have not ruled out the possibility that the suspect who planted two plastic bottles suspected to be an IED attached under the car learned the technique for making the device from the internet.