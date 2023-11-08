JOHOR BARU, Nov 8 — The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a 35-year-old woman on suspicion of making false claims of more than RM200,000 involving the Penjana Kerjaya Programme fund.

The suspect, who works as a human resources manager, was arrested at the Johor Baru MACC office at 10am today.

According to MACC sources, investigators had earlier detained the suspect after she came to give her statement as part of an anti-graft probe.

“It is understood that the suspect, who works in a private company, submitted false claims to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) through an online Employee Verification Form containing false details.

Advertisement

“This was believed to have been done to obtain the allocation under the Penjana Kerjaya hiring incentive programme without the company implementing it,” said the sources today.

However, it could not be determined if the suspect was arrested as part of the MACC’s nationwide operation targeting individuals and companies that abused the Penjana Kerjaya Programme fund.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias confirmed the suspect’s arrest and added that the case would be investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Advertisement

Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 deals with any person providing documents such as receipts or invoices that are false or contain fake details with the intent to deceive his principal.

The suspect is currently released on MACC bail.

The Penjana Kerjaya Programme — a programme under the National Economic Recovery Plan — was launched in 2020, offering financial incentives of between RM600 and RM1,000 to employers for each employee or apprentice employed for up to six months.

Over the past two years, the MACC has been arresting and charging individuals and companies who have been submitting false claims involving the Penjana Kerjaya Programme fund.

A nationwide anti-graft blitz in 2021 and 2022, called Ops Hite, saw the anti-graft commission freezing bank accounts worth RM3.2 million for investigations.

The suspects had allegedly offered training and employed workers for their companies before submitting false claims and embezzling the programme funds.

Last May, it was reported that the MACC arrested 47 individuals comprising company owners, directors, managers nationwide for making false claims between RM450,000 and RM2 million.

The arrests involved 51 companies identified by MACC making claims with a total value of RM63 million.