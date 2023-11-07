KOTA KINABALU, Nov 7 — Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Jeffrey Kitingan wants the federal government to reconsider allowing Sabah to import its own rice for Sabah.

“The autonomy to manage rice importation and production is not just a request but a fundamental right for Sabah to better address the specific needs and welfare of its people,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Jeffrey, who is also the Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister, said that Sabah’s needs and circumstances are completely different than that of peninsular Malaysia.

“We have regional autonomy and the capability to manage our own rice imports and production should be within our jurisdiction,” he said.

“Such a decentralised approach would empower Sabah and Sarawak to respond more effectively to local supply and demand, thus ensuring that our people are better served,” he said.

To ease the transition, Jeffrey proposed that at least 50 per cent of the rice imports should be managed by Sabah for Sabah.

He said this would give Sabah a chance to prove the effectiveness of having localised control over its food supply, without completely dismantling the existing system.

“It serves as a middle ground that allows for evaluation and adjustments as needed,” he said.

Jeffrey also criticised the continued support for the monopolistic system in rice imports as he believed it is not only detrimental to the economy but also counterproductive for the advancement of Sabah and its people.

He said the absence of competition in a monopolistic system, particularly one that affects something as essential as the food supply, fosters an environment prone to stagnation and complacency.

“I understand that this monopoly will end in 2031. But this kind of power can lead to unscrupulous behaviours and may not serve the best interests of Sabahans,” he said.

He said the argument that competition leads to inefficiency is flawed.

“On the contrary, competition fosters innovation and efficiency. Companies and organisations, when faced with competition, are driven to streamline operations, cut inefficiencies, and innovate,” he said.

“In the context of rice importation and production, this could lead to improved agricultural methods, higher yields, and more competitive pricing, benefiting consumers and producers alike,” he said. — Borneo Post Online