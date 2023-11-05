SIBU, Nov 5 — Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today said the state government may start with Sungai Gat in Kapit Division to build cascading dams to generate power, provided that the communities give their support.

He said he was told by a local resident that Sungai Gat is suitable due to its fast flowing current to build cascading dams to generate power.

“I told him if the people of Ulu Gat want, then I will build the dams,” he said when addressing Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) central zone special convention held in conjunction with 60 years of Sarawak independence this year.

He said cascading dams are not only for generating power but the fast flowing water from the dams can also be used to breed freshwater fish.

He said the state government will table a Bill to amend the Sarawak Electricity Ordinance at the Sarawak State Assembly which sits from November 20 to 29 to enable the local community to be involved in the matters relating to the development of cascading dams.

“There are ways to get the people involved,” he said.

Abang Johari said he has also received a letter from the residents of Baram asking the state government to build cascading dams along Sungai Tutoh.

“If we are capable of generating more power, then more foreign investors will come to Sarawak,” he said.

He stressed that cascading dams, unlike other forms of hydro-electric power projects, do not cause damage to the environment.