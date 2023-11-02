PUTRAJAYA, Nov 2 — Former attorney general Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali today failed to convince a three-judge panel at the Court of Appeal to reverse a High Court ruling in favour of DAP veteran Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang for defamation over a published article on the 1MDB scandal.

The Court of Appeal chaired by Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail unanimously ruled that Lim had successfully raised the defence of fair comment and justification to ward off the RM10 million suit.

“There is no merit in this appeal, the appeal is dismissed with cost.

“The decision of the High Court is affirmed,” Hadariah said in delivering judgment.

The other two judges on the Bench were Datuk M. Gunalan and Datuk Azmi Ariffin.

The Court Of Appeal also ordered Mohamed Apandi to pay Lim RM100,000 in cost.

Lawyer Rueben Mathiavaranam appeared for Apandi while Lim was represented by Sangeet Kaur Deo. Both men were present in court.

What was the case about

In his suit filed on July 5, 2019, Mohamed Apandi claimed that on May 6, 2019, Lim had written and caused to be published an article titled “Dangerous fallacy to think Malaysia’s on the road to integrity” in the Malaysiakini news portal.

Mohamed Apandi claimed the alleged libellous words in the article implied that he was involved in crime and had abetted in the 1MDB financial scandal, was a person with no morals and integrity, was unethical and had abused his power when he was the AG.

Mohamed Apandi, who was the AG from July 27, 2015, to June 4, 2018, contended that the libellous words were untrue and written with the intention of tarnishing his image and credibility for cheap publicity.

On May 23 last year, the High Court in Kuala Lumpur dismissed Mohamed Apandi’s suit against the DAP veteran.

The High Court ruled that the former lawmaker was justified in questioning Mohamed Apandi’s dismissive attitude to act on 1MDB and subsequently exonerated former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak of any criminal wrongdoings.

Mohamed Apandi filed the appeal against the High Court’s decision a day later.

