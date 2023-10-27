KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 ― Transport Minister Anthony Loke has extended Malaysia’s commitment to adopting cleaner and more energy-efficient technologies during the High-Level 15th Regional Environmentally Sustainable Transport (EST) Forum in Asia.

Ministry of Transport (MoT) in a statement said Loke also expressed confidence that the efforts could be made by improving the accessibility of public transportation, investing in infrastructure to reduce congestion and pollution, and embracing innovative solutions that prioritise the well-being of the citizens.

“MoT believes through joint efforts and collaboration from participating countries and international partners, the Goals of the Aichi 2030 Declaration and along with them, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement’s transportation-related ambitions can be achieved,” it said.

Advertisement

The forum was hosted by the MoT and co-organised by Japan’s Ministry of the Environment, Asian Development Bank and the United Nations Centre for Regional Development of Division for Sustainable Development Goals / United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs from October 24 until October 26.

With the theme ‘Investing in Sustainable Transport: Catalysing Economic and Social Development in the SDGs Era’, the three-day forum focused on four objectives including the economic, social, and environmental benefits of the implementation of the Aichi 2030 Declaration.

Among others, the implementation plan of the Aichi 2030 Declaration towards better alignment of Asia’s transport policy and planning, programme, institutional arrangements and infrastructure development in line with the objectives of SDGs and the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Advertisement

This includes a bounce-back strategy for transport in Asia following the Covid-19 pandemic and the call for international actions and support for the implementation of the Aichi 2030 Declaration. ― Bernama