KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Former Bentong MP Wong Tack urged the government to prioritise safety first in handling Lynas’ radioactive waste by making the company extract the radioactive thorium in Australia before shipping it to Pahang.

He told Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Khang that since they had proven technology that the thorium can be extracted safely from feedstock and waste, then it should also be looked upon as an economic opportunity for Malaysians.

“If thorium can be extracted from Lynas’ feedstock, then the minister must compel Lynas to get it done in Australia first before shipping their raw materials here.

“We can also sell our expertise to Australia. Our ‘experts’ can earn some Australian dollars. Good exchange rate now I believe,” he said in a statement.

Further, Wong expressed his scepticism regarding Lynas’ commitment to handling radioactive waste responsibly.

He pointed out that after 12 years of waste accumulation, the countless promises to remove or dispose of it have fallen on deaf ears.

“After 12 years of listening to this sort of fairy tale, being lied to, countless unfulfilled promises, and failed enforcement, what makes the minister believe that Lynas will not renege on their promise again in the next two years?

“Based on these 12 years of experience, I am quite sure, two years from now, there will be another big pile of radioactive waste being added to the existing million tonnes,” he added.

Wong emphasised that Chang is well aware of public concern over the Lynas issue.

He urged the minister to uphold his principles, drawing attention to the fact that he had been part of the anti-Lynas movement over the years.

Now that he holds a position of power, Wong implored the minister to fulfil his ministerial duties to protect the nation and its citizens.

On Tuesday, Malaysia’s Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB) updated the licensing agreement of rare earths producer Lynas that allows its local chapter to import raw naturally occurring radioactive materials until March 2026 when its contract expires.

Chang said his ministry is confident that the latest developments will protect public interest by keeping all operations above board.