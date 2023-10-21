KOTA KINABALU, Oct 21 — The development allocation of RM6.6 billion for Sabah through the national 2024 Budget is a manifestation of the government’s support to balance development between Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak.

However, the funds need to be disbursed promptly next year so that implementation of projects can begin as early as possible, said Sepanggar Member of Parliament Datuk Mustapha Sakmud.

“It’s essential not just to have a large budget but to disburse it early in order to expedite the implementation of development projects,” he told a press conference during a visit to the Kolej Teknikal Yayasan Sabah (KTYS) Likas campus.

He opined that the special allocation to Sabah of RM300 million for next year, compared to the RM125.6 million last year, is also part of the Federal Government’s efforts to fulfil the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), as stipulated in Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

“I also urge the State Government to implement and monitor priority projects, especially those involving basic nfrastructure, so that they can be enjoyed by the people of Sabah within the specified time frame. We need to monitor this closely because the people are watching us,” he said.

The Deputy Human Resource Minister added that by delegating the implementation authority for development projects under RM50 million to technical agencies at the state level, it will expedite the approval process and project implementation.

“I believe that the 2024 Budget will boost Malaysia’s economic strength, especially in producing highly skilled and high-income local talents while reducing dependence on foreign workers,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, when asked about the allocation in the national 2024 budget for the resolution of water woes in Sabah, Mustapha said that state leaders are very concerned about the issue.

“I am always in discussion with the state Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya about the water supply problem especially in Sepanggar. He gave a commitment to address the issue. I was informed the Telibong II water treatment plant is expected to be completed next month.

“However, as the pipes have yet to be replaced, 30 per cent of the water produced will be pumped out initially, any larger volume would cause too much pressure and the pipes could burst,” he sad.

With the water supply from Telibong II, the problem in Sepanggar would be resolved, he said. — Borneo Post