SIBU, Oct 20 — Preparations for the nomination for the Jepak by-election is 90 per cent completed.

Returning Officer Abang Zainuddin Abang Turkey said nine sets of nomination forms have been sold, and that a total of 446 Election Commission (EC) personnel would be on duty throughout the duration of the by-election.

“Supporters are reminded to comply with the election rules so that the nomination of the candidates at the Bintulu Civic Centre tomorrow (October 21) can progress smoothly without any untoward incident,” he told Utusan Borneo.

The Jepak seat is likely to see a three-cornered contest.

Advertisement

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has nominated former director of the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) Sarawak, Iskandar Turkee, 54, from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) to defend Jepak.

Two other candidates who announced their candidacy are gold trader Chieng Lea Ping from Aspirasi, 65, and businessman and former police officer Stevenson Joseph Sumbang, 42 (Parti Bumi Kenyalang).

The Jepak by-election is held following the death of incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip, 72, on September 15 due to kidney complications.

Advertisement

In the 2021 state election, Talib won Jepak for GPS with 6,277 votes for a 4,243-vote majority over Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate Raba’ah Tudin (2,034 votes), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) candidate Stevenson Joseph Sumbang (587) and independent Tuah Kazan (141).

Early voting and polling for the Jepak by-election is on October 31 and November 4 respectively.

The nomination and tallying centre is at the Bintulu Civic Centre.

The Electoral Roll that will be used for the Jepak by-election is the one updated until September 15, 2023, which contains 22,804 voters consisting of 22,761 ordinary voters and 43 police personnel.

The Jepak seat falls under the Bintulu parliamentary constituency and has always been PBB’s stronghold since it was introduced in 1996. — Borneo Post