BINTULU, Oct 20 ― There will be no early voting centre open on October 31 for the Jepak state by-election.

Returning officer Abang Zainuddin Abang Turkey said this is because all 43 police personnel will be casting their votes via postal voting.

“No early voting centres will be opened...only postal voting,” he told reporters after the simulation exercise for the Jepak by-election nomination at the Dewan Suarah Bintulu here today.

Advertisement

Abang Zainuddin also said that nine sets of nomination forms have been sold so far.

The Election Commission has set November 4 as polling day for the by-election, while nominations will be on October 21 and early voting on October 31.

The by-election was called following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Talib Zulpilip on September 15 due to kidney complications.

Advertisement

The constituency has 22,804 voters, comprising 22,761 ordinary voters and 43 police personnel. ― Bernama