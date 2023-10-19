RIYADH, Oct 19 — Malaysia will take the opportunity to strengthen relations and cooperation with Gulf countries at the inaugural Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit which will take place here tomorrow.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said this includes finalising several trade agreements and enhancing cooperation in various fields, particularly multilateral relations, the economy and regional security.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who will lead Malaysia’s delegation at the summit, has been honoured with delivering the opening speech, given Malaysia’s role as the Asean Coordinator for the summit.

“As the Asean Coordinator for this historic summit, Malaysia has been entrusted to assist Saudi Arabia’s preparations in its capacity as the host,” Zambry said in a press conference at the Malaysian Embassy here on Thursday.

The summit is being held for the first time since Asean and the GCC established relations in 1990. The GCC comprises six member states, namely Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Zambry said the prime minister is expected to arrive at 8 pm today for a two-day working visit to Riyadh, with a tight schedule that includes meetings with business leaders, two-way meetings with several leaders as well as the engagement with the Malaysian diaspora tomorrow.

Anwar will also have an audience with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday after receiving a personal invitation from him.

On Asean, Zambry said the region, with a combined population of 650 million, would naturally seek attention from the Gulf region and the world due to its strategic and dynamic geopolitical position.

“Therefore, this summit is very important and is expected to yield very positive results, particularly in terms of the already established relationships,” he said.

He also said the issue in Gaza is expected to receive attention from Asean and GCC leaders, taking into account ongoing developments in which the Palestinian people continue to be oppressed by the Israeli Zionist regime.

Malaysia remains firm with its stance on the Palestinian issue and the prime minister himself has been vocal in championing the fate of the Palestinian people since Israel continued to oppress them, including launching attacks in the latest crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The ongoing conflict in Palestine involving Hamas, the governing authority in Gaza, and the Israeli regime since October 7, has resulted in the loss of thousands of lives on both sides.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which held an emergency meeting in Jeddah to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, also urged Israel to immediately cease its actions against the Palestinian population.

The OIC also reaffirmed its support for “the Palestinian people’s right to defend themselves against Israeli attacks that target their lives, sanctity and property”. — Bernama