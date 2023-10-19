KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat today assures that the Malaysian judiciary, through the principles of rule of law espoused by the Asean collaboration, will continue to perform its function without fear or favour and without bias for any particular party.

In her welcoming address at the 14th Asean Law Association (ALA) General Assembly 2023 here today, Tengku Maimun said it is important to recognise that while the Asean region is characterised by different legal systems, the principles of adherence to the rule of law and promotion of good governance, nevertheless forms the essence of the region’s diverse legal landscape.

“This shared aspiration, in my view, represents one of the fundamental threads woven into the vibrant Asean Tapestry; Our Pride,” she said.

She said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim himself is an ardent believer of these canonical principles and his support shows how the executive and the judiciary can continue to perform their functions independently of each other and yet, at the same time, provide support where support is needed.

“In fact, despite our differences, and as members of the legal profession in the Asean region, we share a deep-seated dedication to the pursuit of justice.

“This duty transcends national borders and legal systems. In the bigger scheme of things, our collective commitment to justice, irrespective of our individual backgrounds, reaffirms our unity and strengthens our resolve as we continue to uphold the rule of law and promote cooperation within the Asean region,” she added.

Apart from that, Tengku Maimun also appreciated the fact that today’s conference brings together brilliant minds from different countries, cultures, and legal systems.

“In my view, it is in this harmonious amalgamation of perspectives that we can find solutions to the complex problems affecting our region,” she said.

Also present were the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Chief Justice of Singapore cum President of the ALA Sundaresh Menon and former Chief Justice of Malaysia Tun Zaki Tun Mohd Azmi. — Bernama