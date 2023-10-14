KUCHING, Oct 14 — The federal government’s commitment to supporting the proposed Sarawak Cancer Centre under Budget 2024 has been welcomed by the state.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian said apart from attending to cancer patients in the state, the centre can be a hub for treatment in Borneo.

“Finally, official (nod) for our much-needed and long-awaited Sarawak Cancer Centre. Let’s get the necessary paperwork signed so we can get the project started,” he said in a statement here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling the Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, announced that the government would support Sarawak’s intention to develop a cancer centre.

On January 16, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the Sarawak government was prepared to build a cancer centre by the end of this year if the federal government agreed to the proposal.

“I know (to build the centre) is very costly. The state will collaborate with the federal government, where we will fund the building costing about RM800 million and the federal (government) will provide us with doctors and equipment,” Abang Johari said.

Commenting on the budget as a whole, Dr Sim said it was an extremely challenging budget for the federal government as it has to deal with the challenges of currency depreciation and cost increases post-Covid-19.

He said Sarawak was looking forward to getting details on the Budget 2024 allocations for ongoing and new projects. — Bernama