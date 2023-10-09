KUCHING, Oct 9 — Sarawak is keen to stay abreast with the latest global development in the field of biomedical science considering the state’s vast potential in biodiversity, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

The Sarawak Premier pointed out that he has just witnessed the signing of memoranda of understanding and agreement with various countries for the setting up of the Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre.

“Sarawak government has committed RM200 million to build a biosafety level 3 (BSL3) facility just outside the city for the purpose of research, particularly for the development of vaccines for tropical diseases,” he said.

Abang Johari’s text of speech was delivered by Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian at a gala dinner of the 29th Malaysian Association of Orthodontists International Scientific Conference and Trade Exhibition (MAOISCTE) at a local hotel last night.

Abang Johari explained the state has gained valuable experience from the Covid-19 health crisis and there is also a plan in the pipeline to construct a RM1 billion state-of-the-art cancer centre here.

“The centre is not only for Sarawakians but also to cater for people within the Southeast Asia region with the hope that one day Kuching will become a prominent cancer treatment centre in the region,” he added.

On another note, Abang Johari said the partnership between Sarawak government and the Malaysian Association of Orthodontists (MAO) has been instrumental in driving innovation and progress in the field of orthodontics.

“Our commitment to promoting excellence in orthodontics is unwavering. We believe in the power of knowledge and collaboration, and we are delighted to have had the opportunity to work closely with MAO over the years,” he added.

The Sarawak Premier said the conference and trade exhibition have featured speakers in orthodontics from around the world and such exchange of ideas and knowledge will undoubtedly lead to new insights and breakthroughs.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim, in his personal message, remarked Sarawak aspires to gain healthcare autonomy because the state government has a better understanding of the local healthcare needs in view of the state’s sparse population and vast land mass.

Dr Sim, who is the state Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, also cautioned about the changes brought by artificial intelligence to the healthcare fraternity and how the sector can respond to the technological advancement. — Borneo Post Online