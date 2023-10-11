KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — MYAirline Sdn Bhd will need to come to the Ministry of Transport through the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) and present any issues they face to the commission first before the agency can provide any assistance, minister Anthony Loke said.

“We will look at their problems (where the ministry can help) in terms of facilitation, licensing, regulatory support.

Advertisement

“We will try to facilitate and give them a bit of room but they have to come to us to tell us what their problems are,” he said at the press conference after chairing the National Aviation Consultative Council (NACC) meeting here today.

Asked about a news report regarding the low-cost carrier’s financial status or possible takeover, Loke said he had not received any information about it.

Advertisement

“As of now, I have not received any information from Mavcom. I do not know whether they are selling (the airline) to whom or who will take over it, that is beyond me.

“If there are any changes, stakeholders or others, surely it needs to be informed to Mavcom but so far, I understand that there has not been any information (on it),” he said.

Earlier today, local media reported that the low-cost carrier is believed to be close to securing a new investor, potentially Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg’s son, Abang Abdillah Izzarim Abang Abdul Rahman Zohari, due to financial struggles faced by the airlines.

Advertisement

This comes after the airline’s chief executive officer Rayner Teo tendered his resignation last week, citing health reasons. — Bernama