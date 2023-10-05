KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said he will ensure that the report of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) regarding the littoral combat ship (LCS) construction project is debated in the Parliament.

He said PAC has given its commitment to monitor the progress of the LCS construction project and will prepare a report on the matter to be presented in Parliament.

According to Johari, he visited the Boustead Naval Shipyard, Lumut Naval Base in Perak today together with PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, PAC vice-chairman Wong Shu Qi and members of the committee.

“I was briefed on the development of the project by team director Franklin Jeyasekhar Joseph and chief executive officer of Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd Azhar Jumaat,” he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, today.

On September 21, Mas Ermieyati said the Progress Report on the Second Generation Patrol Ship Construction Project-LCS are among the four reports that will be tabled at the Third Meeting of the Dewan Rakyat scheduled to convene on October 9.

She said the committee will table the progress of the LCS project for the period from October 2022 to May 2023. — Bernama