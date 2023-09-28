KUALA LUMPUR, 28 Sept — The political secretaries to Cabinet ministers will submit a letter on Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin and his recent outburst in the Dewan Rakyat to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, the prime minister’s senior political secretary said today.

According to a Free Malaysia Today report, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said the group will call for the suspension of Perikatan Nasional’s Putrajaya MP following his “rude behaviour” in the Dewan Rakyat during the winding-up debate for the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) mid-term review on September 19.

Shamsul also said the letter would be sent to Azalina by October 6, before Parliament reconvenes on October 9.

“You can criticise and have different views, but don’t insult,” Shamsul was quoted as saying.

This comes after Shamsul said last week that the council of political aides of government MPs headed by himself also supported Radzi’s suspension.

On September 19, Radzi was ejected from the Dewan Rakyat after crossing swords with Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul over remarks made against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the winding-up debate for the 12MP.

Radzi had interrupted Anwar when the latter was addressing Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) in his corruption case involving his charitable foundation, Yayasan Akalbudi.