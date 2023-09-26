SEPANG, Sept 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived home today after a four-day visit to New York from September 24 to lead Malaysia’s delegation at the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The aircraft carrying Anwar and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail landed at the Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here at about 5pm.

Anwar and the delegation’s arrival was welcomed by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and also supporters.

Anwar’s visit to the United States bore fruit through meetings with several US giant companies in efforts to attract more investment and trade to Malaysia.

The prime minister held meetings and interacted with 15 US leading companies listed in the Fortune 500, including Airbnb, Amazon, Amazon Web Services, Boeing, ConocoPhillips and Kimberly-Clark at the Harvard Club.

At the Invest Malaysia New York event attended by equity and bond capital market investors with assets under management reaching US$40 trillion (RM188 trillion), Anwar gave the government’s commitment to ensure a conducive investment environment.

The visit also provided Anwar an opportunity to share the country’s policies and aspirations related to international relations. — Bernama