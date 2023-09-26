JOHOR BARU, Sept 26 — Five men, who acted as “middlemen” to settle a drunk driving case by soliciting a RM3,000 bribe, were remanded for six days to assist a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation.

The remand order against the suspects, aged 24 to 30, was issued by Magistrate Muhammad Fitri Mokhtar at the Magistrate’s Court here today after an application was made by Johor MACC investigators.

The suspects will be remanded until next Sunday to facilitate investigations under Section 16(a) (B) of the MACC Act 2009.

In a statement last night, Johor MACC said anti-graft investigators had arrested five men at the commission’s office on Jalan Persiaran Tanjung here at 8pm for allegedly soliciting a bribe amounting to RM3,000.

It is understood that the suspects had acted as intermediaries to resolve a drink driving offence under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Under the section, those found guilty face a fine of no less than RM1,000 and no more than RM6,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 12 months.