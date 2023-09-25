KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — A study to further strengthen the standardisation of the tourism industry, including improving outdated accommodation safety guidelines, is being carried out to give more protection to tourists and industry players.

The Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture (Motac) said this is aimed at developing a sustainable tourism industry since it is one of the main forces in the national economy.

“Right now, many accommodation places have insurance coverage, such as fire and so on. However, there are some places where the operators are not protected by insurance. This is risky not just for the operators but also for tourists or visitors who stay at their premises.

“Since the tourism industry is flourishing, matters related to insurance coverage need to be taken seriously. As such, the new guidelines will detail clear directions for tourism industry operators and their guests, thus, protecting the safety and interests of both parties,” Motac said in a statement today.

Motac said that previously, the Tourism Licensing and Enforcement Division (BPPP) and other relevant departments were instructed to carry out an in-depth study, including a comprehensive review of the short-term rental accommodation (STRA) guidelines.

The study is being carried out to adapt to the current situation through new tourism trends, such as glamping, camping, caravans, Airbnb, bed and breakfast (B&B) and others.

The statement also said that the Motac secretary-general will hold discussions with the secretary-general of the Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) to find a solution to ensure industry players comply with the necessary regulations and requirements.

The discussion will include the possibility of planning several special areas as tourist accommodation as well as drawing up strict plans and guidelines.

“Taking into account the many complaints from the public and several problems faced by tourists regarding their accommodation, this is the best time to ensure the platform, especially Airbnb, is legally registered and complies with the relevant guidelines and regulations.

“This is because the platform is seen as having the potential for conflict between tourists and residents during their stay. This conflict can also be triggered due to the difference in the resting time between residents and tourists,” it said. — Bernama