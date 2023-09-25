KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Minister of Health Dr Zaliha Mustafa said that the Health Ministry is constantly on the lookout for possible new pandemics, including the emergence of “Disease X” from an unknown pathogen.

Experts worldwide have warned that the world’s next pandemic could be deadlier than Covid-19.

The World Health Organisation refers to this unknown future threat as “Disease X” which it says is a probability rather than a possibility and could hit at any moment.

“It was named ‘Disease X’ as it has yet to be determined. However, the ministry is on the alert for any eventuality,” Dr Zaliha was quoted by The Star as saying.

The news portal also reported Dr Zaliha as saying that although the matter was not discussed during her meetings with other health ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly recently, she said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) will alert member countries of any outbreaks.

“During recent meetings with other health ministers at the United Nations, we (did not) discuss it. I believe WHO will keep us informed,” she said.

Dr Zaliha spoke to reporters after attending the handover ceremony of the Kuala Lumpur Hospital Urology and Nephrology Centre Institute building, which will provide 252 new beds, 34 acute haemodialysis unit additional points, 14 intensive care unit beds, and six high dependency unit beds.

The health minister added that the new building is equipped with five prefabricated modular operating theatres and support facilities, which will save time for renovation and maintenance of operating rooms.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi was also present at the ceremony.