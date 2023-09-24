MELAKA, Sept 24 — The body of a woman believed to be a local, was found washed up at Pantai Puteri, Tanjung Kling here today.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the body of the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was found by members of the public at 8am today.

“Based on the initial examination of the victim’s body, there were no injuries or elements of crime and the victim is being identified through the analysis of her fingerprints.

“However, we believe the victim is a Malaysian based on the BCG (Bacillus Calmette Guerin) injection mark on her left arm,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the victim’s body was taken to the Melaka Hospital Forensic Department for a post-mortem and the public with any information related to the incident were urged to come to the nearest police station to assist in the investigation. — Bernama