KUCHING, Sept 10 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg paid his last respects to former Sarawak Rural Development and Public Facilities Deputy Minister, the late Datuk Seri Ambrose Blikau Enturan at his residence in Jalan Kedandi, Tabuan Dusun here.

The Premier arrived at the residence about 3.10pm and spent 20 minutes with the family.

Abang Johari described the late Ambrose as a great leader in Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), who had served the people well while he was the Katibas assemblyman for nine terms before retiring after the 12th general election due to health issues.

“Ambrose is a colleague, a friend and a great leader particularly in PBB... together with other Iban leaders in defending PBB, in the way how we should govern this multiracial country,” he told reporters after paying his last respects here today.

The former Katibas assemblyman died at 8.05am on Saturday at the Normah Medical Centre due to a lung infection. He was 70.

He will be laid to rest at the Nirvana Memorial Park, Kuching on Monday, September 11.

Born on June 22, 1953, the late Ambrose leaves behind his wife Datin Seri Marie Theresa Mathias, two sons, a daughter and eight grandchildren.

In addition to becoming an assemblyman at the young age of 26, his career spanning over 40 years, also included holding the post of deputy minister from 1987 to 2006. — Bernama