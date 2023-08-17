PUTRAJAYA, Aug 17 — The Home Ministry (KDN) received input and suggestions from law practitioners to prepare a proposal to improve the administrative directive on the use of the word “Allah” to be consistent with the policy set by the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) and the Conference of Rulers.

In a statement today, KDN said the suggestions were obtained at the engagement session with the civil and shariah legislative bodies held today.

“The purpose of this session is to get suggestions and views collectively from the civil and shariah law perspectives as one of the processes of preparing the proposal to improve the KDN administrative directive on the use of the word ‘Allah’,” it said.

Also present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and 25 law practitioners from the Attorney General’s Department, Federal Court Chief Registrar’s Office, Syariah Judiciary Department, Department of Islamic Development Malaysia, National Professors Council and associations of Muslim and shariah lawyers.

At the session, the participants discussed the legal approach, especially relating to the proposed update of the administrative directive, the implementation of enforcement activities on the ground, and the source of government power based on the segregation of federal and state government powers. — Bernama