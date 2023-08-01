PORT DICKSON, Aug 1 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery is showing good understanding and compatibility in the six state elections, said BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the deputy prime minister, said the machinery was committed to doubling its efforts to ensure victory for candidates put forward by the alliance.

“We look at it holistically and are thankful because there is understanding and compatibility between BN and PH. The machinery also supports the selected candidates regardless of which party they are from.

“Although there may be some confusion in the initial stages in terms of the symbol, during this campaign period, we have provided clarification regarding the issue. It’s important that both parties in the alliance, in the spirit of the Unity Government, mobilise the campaign and reject all propaganda,” he said.

He told reporters this after a casual gathering with BN candidates for the Bagan Pinang and Linggi state constituencies here today.

For example, Ahmad Zahid said that in Negeri Sembilan, state Umno chairman Datuk Seri Jalaludin Alias had coordinated a meeting to supervise the mobilisation of the machinery at every level.

“We must help one another and I see that this compatibility is beginning to take shape from the understanding forged at the state and divisional levels,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid denied the existence of disharmony among BN component parties ahead of the meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the MIC leadership tomorrow.

According to him, this is not the first time that the prime minister is meeting the MIC leadership.

“There is no issue (of disharmony)... we are holding meetings in the war room and there are representatives from MCA and MIC. They have mobilised their own machinery in all six states and they will also help our candidates in the state polls,” he said.

Commenting on reports that supporters of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will give their votes to Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the August 12 state polls, Ahmad Zahid said that was just the opposition propaganda.

“As stated by (Najb’s daughter) Nooryana Najwa Najib, Datuk Seri Najib Razak does not recognise the group and, in fact, he has given his solid backing to BN and PH-BN,” he said.

Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan and Terengganu will go to the polls on August 12, with the Kuala Terengganu by-election held simultaneously. Early voting is on August 8. — Bernama