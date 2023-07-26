PUTRAJAYA, July 26 — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr held bilateral talks with Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya today in conjunction with his three-day state visit to Malaysia to discuss steps to revitalise bilateral ties.

Marcos was received by Anwar upon his arrival at Perdana Putra, which houses the Prime Minister’s Office, at about 3.23pm and signed the guest book before proceeding to level five of the building for the meeting with Anwar.

Both leaders, during Marcos’ inaugural trip to Malaysia, are expected to exchange views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting will also identify new areas of economic cooperation between the two countries, with among focus areas being agriculture, food security, digital economy, tourism as well as people-to-people exchanges.

Among those present were International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul. — Bernama