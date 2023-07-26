KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed his hope that the warm relationship enjoyed by Malaysia and the Philippines will continue to blossom for the mutual benefits of their peoples and nations.

In his speech at a state banquet held in honour of visiting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, Al-Sultan Abdullah said the Philippines is an important partner to Malaysia, given the Philippines’ close proximity and active involvement in Asean.

“Bound by our shared aspirations of progress, peace and prosperity, our two countries share many commonalities and strong people-to-people ties ... to this day, we have faced many common challenges, but we have also achieved much more together.

“Mutual efforts and understanding are vital to further elevate our close relations and good cooperation to new heights ... I hope that Malaysia and the Philippines can expand their collaborations and partnership in new and emerging areas such as agriculture, digital economy and halal food industry,” said His Majesty.

Also present at the banquet hosted by Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah at Istana Negara here were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and other Cabinet members.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said regular exchanges of high-level visits among leaders and officials of both countries will further contribute to a positive momentum in advancing the shared interests and addressing common challenges.

His Majesty said both countries must continue to work closely in promoting the region’s stability, security and in making Asean a dynamic regional organisation.

“Shared peace and progress can only be achieved and maintained through stability and prosperity in the region and the world as a whole.

“Together, we shall continue to build a brighter future for our people and the generations to come, especially as we seek to celebrate our 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year,” said His Majesty.

In 2022, the Philippines was Malaysia’s 15th largest trading partner globally and the fifth largest among the Asean member states, with total trade amounting to RM41.45 billion (US$9.42 billion, an increase of 20.1 per cent compared to the recorded value in 2021. — Bernama