ALOR SETAR, July 25 — Kedah Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) will launch their manifesto and introduce their candidates for the state election at an event slated for 9pm on Thursday in Bandar Laguna Merbok, Sungai Petani.

Kedah Unity Leadership Council chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the manifesto addresses all segments of society, including fishermen, paddy farmers, rubber tappers, industrialists, tourism operators, youth and women to bring stability and well-being to the people of Kedah.

Speaking at a press conference here today, Mahdzir who is also Kedah BN Chairman said every pledge in the manifesto will be implemented if BN and PH succeed in forming the state government after the August 12 polls.

Meanwhile, Mahdzir said the council agreed to hold a series of leadership tours throughout the campaign period and a committee involving both coalitions would be established to coordinate the tours.

“The committee will coordinate the arrival of national PH-BN leaders to Kedah and decide the best locations for them to campaign,” he said.

The Election Commission had set the state polls for Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Terengganu and Kelantan to be held simultaneously with the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election on August 12, with the nomination on July 29 and early voting on August 8. — Bernama