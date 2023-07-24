PONTIAN, July 24 — Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub will be buried at the Jalan Sulong Serkat Muslim cemetery in Kampung Serkat, Tanjung Piai here at noon today.

The domestic trade and cost of living minister’s body was brought to his mother’s residence in Kampung Serkat here at 3.35am from Senai International Airport.

His remains were later taken to his residence on Jalan Adil, Serkat, and then Masjid Jamek Dato’ Haji Noh Gadot here for prayers ahead of a noon burial at Jalan Sulong Serkat Muslim cemetery.

Among those present was Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Earlier, the Salahuddin’s coffin arrived at Senai International Airport at 2.30am by a special flight from Sultan Abdul Halim Airport in Alor Setar, Kedah.

Salahuddin’s widow Datin Seri Fatimah Taha, his eldest son, and Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu accompanied the cortege.

Salahuddin, who is also the Pulai MP and a Simpang Jeram state assemblyman, was reported to have died at 9.23pm yesterday at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) in Alor Setar, Kedah.

He was 61 years old.

Last Friday, the Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president was rushed to the HSB emergency ward at 10.15pm after experiencing nausea and vomiting before medical specialists diagnosed him with brain haemorrhage.

Salahuddin successfully underwent emergency surgery on Saturday and was reported to be in a stable condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

He is survived by Fatimah and their six children.

Salahuddin was the Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president since 2015.

He held the Pulai parliamentary seat in Johor Baru and also the Simpang Jeram state seat for two consecutive terms.

Prior to that, he was also appointed as the agriculture and agro-based industry minister back in 2018 when Pakatan Harapan (PH) first came to federal power in the watershed 2018 general election.