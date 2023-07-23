KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil expressed concern today over an online video with images of Kedah caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi and weapons, saying it could be construed as threatening.

Screenshots of the now-removed TikTok video were posted on Twitter earlier, which showed images of Sanusi on phone screens, two axes, and a dagger on the table.

“The video has been taken down by TikTok and it is quite troubling because it gives the impression that there is an action that we can consider as an attempt to threaten,” he said after attending a handover ceremony at Dewan Annex, Universiti Teknologi Mara Shah Alam here today.

The minister then said there must be changes to the moderate and verify content on social media platforms.

Fahmi also said he will organise a meeting involving all relevant enforcement agencies to bolster the social media monitoring, in response to increasing levels of provocative content touching on race, religion and royalty.

“That is one of the reasons why we will hold a meeting with the Bukit Aman side and with the agencies involved to step up the social media monitoring units specifically for the 3R issue,” he said.