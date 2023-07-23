JOHOR BARU, July 23 — The management of Forest City will build an alternative road spanning one kilometre following the road collapse incident along Jalan Forest City-Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas near Iskandar Puteri this evening.

Johor Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the alternative road construction which started tonight, will take 48 hours and is expected to be completed on July 26.

Following the incident, he said, the exit road from Forest City has been closed.

As an alternative road, he said, he said, the exit road to Forest City will be used as a two-way for light vehicles.

“All parties are advised to reduce movement in and out of Forest City for the time being and all heavy vehicles are strictly prohibited,” he said in a post on his official Facebook today.

Mohamad Fazli, who visited the site of the incident, said the stretch that collapsed only involved the road connecting the bridge in Forest City and that the State Public Works Department was monitoring the movement of the ground in the area.

Earlier today, Iskandar Puteri Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander Senior Fire Officer II Hairulnizam Mohd Noh was reported to have said that a 25-metre stretch of the road collapsed at about 2pm today due to a sinkhole. — Bernama