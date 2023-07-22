KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) today announced the final list of candidates for the six state elections taking place next month by naming another 10 consisting of five male and five female contenders.

In Selangor, Muda will be fielding Abe Lim Hooi Sean, 27, for the Bandar Utama (N36) seat, Noor Faralisa Redzuan, 41, for the Pandan Indah (N21) seat, Aida Nazeera Abd Rahman, 30, for the Taman Templer (N15) seat, Zayd Shaukat Ali, 27, for the Subang Jaya (N31) seat, Azad Akbar Khan, 35, for the Kota Anggerik (N40) seat and Kalyana Rajasekaran Teagarajan, 44, for the Bukit Gasing (N34) seat.

For the Penang state, Muda announced that Lee Kim Noor, 59, will be contesting the Batu Uban (N35) seat while Vikneswary Harikrishnan, 36, will be contesting the Perai (N16) seat.

Meanwhile, in Negeri Sembilan, Muda have picked Ahmad Qusyairi Abdull Rahim, 34, for the Negeri Temiang (N12) seat and Muhammad Noriswan Ishak, 32, for the Negeri Repah (N36) seat.

Muda candidates pose for a group picture at Muda’s command centre in Petaling Jaya July 22, 2023. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

After the final announcement of the candidates, Muda president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman admitted that it is not going to be a walk in the park for the party to contest against two big political blocks in the upcoming elections.

“We admit we are not financially strong, don’t have election missionaries and vast experiences, but what we don’t have we replace with high idealism and principles.

“We made the commitment that we will field the best with talent and those who represent the true face of Malaysia and diversity.

“Therefore, I urge voters to give chance for the Muda candidates so that there would be a check and balance and not monopolised by one coalition in representing the voice of the rakyat,” he said.

In the first series of candidate announcements, Muda revealed its first four candidates, namely its secretary-general and founding member Amir Hariri Abd Hadi for the Seri Serdang seat, Syaidiyah Izzati Nur Razak Maideen or also known as Cheda Razak in Batu Tiga under Shah Alam, R. Thanusha or Teacher Thanusha in Sentosa under Kota Raja, and Melanie Ting Yi-Hlin for the Bukit Antarabangsa under Ampang.

Malaysian United Democratic Alliance election director Luqman Long speaks during a press conference at Muda’s command centre in Petaling Jaya July 22, 2023. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

On Monday, Muda revealed another six candidates, namely the party information chief Luqman Long for Bandar seat in Terengganu and Priyankaa Loh Xiang Pin for the Pantai Jejerak seat in Penang.

The other four party’s candidates will contest in Selangor: Al Hafiz Ikhwan Mohamad Assad in Dusun Tua, Siva Prakash Ramasamy in Kuala Kubu Baru, Afriena Shaqira Sariff in Sungai Kandis, and Dobby Chew Chuan Yang in Seri Setia.

With this, Muda will be fielding 20 candidates in total, comprising 10 males and 10 females for the six state elections.