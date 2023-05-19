SHAH ALAM, May 19 ― A local man died with four gunshot wounds to the head in a shooting incident near Sungai Jarom police station, Kuala Langat, late last night.

Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh said police received a report from a police volunteer at about 11.30pm, saying there had been a shooting incident.

“The complainant who was on duty as a sentry in the Sungai Jarom police station area, heard several loud explosions near the Sungai Jarom police station and rushed to the incident area.

“The complainant found a local man bleeding on the road shoulder,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Ridhwan said the Telok Panglima Garang health clinic personnel present confirmed the victim died at the scene due to bleeding in the head, and the forensic unit also found five bullet casings around the scene.

He said from police investigation, the 39-year-old victim had 13 previous criminal records and the case is investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Police are actively conducting efforts to locate the suspect and advise the public not to make any speculations that could interfere with the investigation.

Individuals with information on the incident are requested to approach the nearest police station or contact the Kuala Langat district police headquarters at 03-31872222 to assist investigation. ― Bernama