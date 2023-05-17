GEORGE TOWN, May 17 — A recent dispute between a condominium surau and the complex’s joint management body (JMB) in Tanjung Tokong, Penang over the sound volume of the azan has been resolved amicably, state police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said today.

He noted that videos have been circulating on social media claiming the issue has not been resolved, and promised to take action against those who continue to push this untruth that could disturb the public order by causing disharmony.

“I want to state that those videos on social media are not true as some parties are sensationalising this,” he said at a press conference at the Penang police headquarters here.

Khaw said the Deputy Chief Minister I and Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) chairman Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman had stepped in to resolve the issue peacefully yesterday.

“A resolution was reached and it was established that azan was not prevented in the surau in the condominium,” the senior policeman said.

He advised the public not to share or spread any speculations on the issue as it involves religious sensitivities.

A video of about 1 minute 51 seconds was shared on social media on May 15 claiming that a Tanjung Tokong condo JMB had banned its surau from broadcasting the azan, the Muslim call to prayer over its loudspeakers after some residents were irked by the volume.

Khaw said the police received a total 21 reports on the issue and these are still under investigation.

Yesterday, the JMB of Tri Pinnacle Condominium in Tanjung Tokong issued an open apology over the issue.

Its chairman Alex Low reportedly said the JMB had no intention to prevent the Surau Saidina Umar in Block A of the condominium complex from broadcasting the azan.

He said both the JMB and the surau committee met with the Penang northeast district Islamic Religious Department on May 9 and reached an agreement on the volume.

Ahmad Zakiyuddin said the video uploaded on social media platforms by a man calling himself a social activist, Mohd Sophian Mohd Zain, was confusing, dishonest and made with bad intentions.

The deputy chief minister said the row had been resolved amicably following the condo JMB and various groups, including surau committee, and the kariah committee.

“MAINPP demands an open apology from Mohd Sophian, that he takes down all inflammatory videos and release a video to apologise to all Muslims and clarify the negative perceptions that was spread in this country,” he said.

He said MAINPP will look into the related laws in managing this issue if the need arises.