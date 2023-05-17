KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The Works Ministry (KKR) is constantly monitoring government-owned buildings that are at risk of collapsing following landslides near the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (Maca) and the Integrity Institute of Malaysia (IIM) last month.

Its minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said so far there are no specific figures of buildings that have problems.

“We are monitoring several government buildings to prevent a repeat of the incident because not all of them have the same problem,” he said when met at the Works Ministry Aidilfitri celebration here today.

In the meantime, Nanta also said that so far no ground movement has been detected after the ministry installed a ground movement detector at the location of the landslide near Maca and IIM on April 26.

“All important works have been carried out at the location and road in the area.

“Meanwhile, the leak in the water supply piping system in the affected area has also been repaired,” he said.

On April 25, it was reported that a total of 76 Maca and IIM administration staff here faced anxious moments after a landslide occurred in the area at about 1.30 in the afternoon. — Bernama